INDIA

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Haryana

A woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a railway overbridge on the Rohtak-Jaipur highway in Haryana’s Panipat town on Tuesday, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the body.

A forensic science lab team also reached the spot and inspected the suitcase and the spot where the body was found.

The hands and the feet of the victim were tied with a rope, a police officer said, not ruling out the possibility of foul play in the case.

