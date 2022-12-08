INDIA

Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in west Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a woman, appearing in her late 20s, was found stuffed inside a suitcase thrown into a drain in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

According to the senior police official, at 12.36 p.m. on Wednesdat, a police control room (PCR) call was received reporting a body stuffed in a suitcase found in a drain near Mahatma Gandhi Camp, road no-77 in Punjabi Bagh area.

“A team from Punjabi Bagh police station reached the spot and recovered the body. The woman seems to be about 25-30 years-old. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital,” said the official.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the crime sequence and ascertain identity of the deceased.

20221208-211403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In a first, colour coding in Magh Mela

    JNV secures best pass percentage in CBSE Class 10,12 examinations

    Raju Srivastava’s condition stable

    Delhi to get 500 temporary ICU beds at Ramlila Maidan