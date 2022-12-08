The body of a woman, appearing in her late 20s, was found stuffed inside a suitcase thrown into a drain in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

According to the senior police official, at 12.36 p.m. on Wednesdat, a police control room (PCR) call was received reporting a body stuffed in a suitcase found in a drain near Mahatma Gandhi Camp, road no-77 in Punjabi Bagh area.

“A team from Punjabi Bagh police station reached the spot and recovered the body. The woman seems to be about 25-30 years-old. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital,” said the official.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the crime sequence and ascertain identity of the deceased.

