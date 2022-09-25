INDIA

Woman’s body, stuffed in sack, found in canal in UP

The highly decomposed body of a young woman, apparently in her twenties, has been found stuffed in a sack near the Eastern Yamuna canal in village Bhaneda Udda of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

Station House Officer (SHO) Thana Bhawan Anil Kumar said, “We have sent the photographs to nearby police stations to match it with missing persons but no leads have been found so far. The body has been sent for post- mortem and further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report.”

Police officials said that the woman appears to have been killed several days ago and since no missing reports have been lodged in adjoining districts, it is possible that she belongs to some other place and was brought here before she was killed.

