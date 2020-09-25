Woman’s decomposed body found in Dwarka flat, ‘friend’ missing

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The decomposed body of a woman was found in a rented accommodation in Qutub Vihar area of Dwarka on Friday, police said.

The woman has been identified as Dishu Kumari, 26, who was from Jharkhand and working in Gurugram. Police suspects that the murder was committed at least two days back. The flat was rented by her male friend, who is now absconding.

“The neighbours gave a call on Friday at around 9.30 in the morning to the police when a foul smell came from the rented accommodation. The body, in a decomposed state, was found under the bed. We have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a murder case,” CP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena, said.

According to preliminary investigation, the male friend of the woman had rented the accommodation two to three months back. He has been absconding since the past two days, police said, adding that several teams have been set up to track him down.

