A woman’s right leg was fractured after she was hit by a Mercedes in east Delhi’s Karkardooma area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday and the victim has been identified as Akshita Aggarwal, a resident of Jhilmil area.

The official said that the vehicle was allegedly driven by a woman.

According to the police, on Sunday at about 3.45 p.m. Akshita was standing in front of gate number-4 of Rishabh Vihar along with her younger sister Kanishka, waiting to catch a rickshaw for Karkardooma metro station.

“A black colour Mercedes car came from the Vivek Vihar side and hit the victim, following which she fell on the road. Later, the driver drove her car over the right leg of the victim. The woman driver came out of the vehicle after stopping the car near the spot but she fled when she saw the victim crying on the spot,” said a senior police official.

“The victim could not notice the registration number of the vehicle. However, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Anand Vihar police station,” said the official.

“Police have initiated an investigation to identify the offending vehicle and nab the accused person,” the official added.

