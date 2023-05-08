INDIA

Woman’s skeleton found in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A skeleton of a woman was found in Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Monday.

Police sources said that some pieces of winter clothes were found on her body, indicating that she may have died a long time ago. The police said that it was a “decomposed body”.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, at around 11:00 a.m., a PCR call was received regarding the skeleton.

“The caller told the police that something had been thrown into a drum in their field, which was attached to a tube well. There was a foul odour coming from it,” said the police.

Acting on the information, the police reached the crime scene and rushed the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that they were trying to ascertain the identity of the woman.

“Only autopsy can reveal the cause of death. We can’t comment on the matter,” the police said.

However, the sources in the police claimed that it was a murder case.

“The woman was murdered and then her body was was dumped here,” the source said.

The owner of the field, Vinod, and the tenant, Shishupal told the police that he had noticed the smell coming from the tubewell in the morning.

Investigation was on.

20230508-174603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dalai Lama arrives to grand welcome in Ladakh as India and...

    Hoisting saffron flag remark: K’taka Cong to protest against minister

    RCAP resolution plan submission deadline likely to be extended yet again

    US Dy NSA, Indian FS discuss ties & strategic partnership