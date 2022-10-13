LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Women actually better at finding and remembering words than men: Study

NewsWire
0
0

Are women really better at finding and remembering words than men? A large study has now settled score. Accordign to researchers, women are better and the female advantage is consistent across time and life span, “but it is also relatively small”.

Marco Hirnstein, professor at The University of Bergen, Norway, and his colleagues conducted a so-called “meta-analysis”, where they analyzed the combined data of all PhD theses, master theses, and studies published in scientific journals they could find.

This meta-analysis encompassed more than 500 measures from more than 350,000 participants.

The researchers found that women are indeed better. The advantage is small but consistent across the last 50 years and across an individual’s lifespan.

Moreover, they found that the female advantage depends on the sex/gender of the leading scientist: Female scientists report a larger female advantage, male scientists report a smaller female advantage.

“So far, the focus has mostly been on abilities, in which men excel. However, in recent years the focus has shifted more towards women”, said Hirnstein in a paper published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.

“Most intellectual skills show no or negligible differences in average performance between men and women. However, women excel in some tasks, while men excel in others on average,” the researchers noted.

20221013-164203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Demand for Summer Holidays Expected To Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

    Rati Pandey shares unseen footage of Shaadi Mubarak, is eager to...

    John Abraham : Working in action films is like doing an...

    Maharani Gayatri Devi and her chiffon saree legacy