Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector.

He made the remarks after inaugurating the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

“Dairy as an industry employs more than 80 million rural households with the majority being small and marginal farmers as well as the landless. The cooperative societies have not only made the farmers self-sufficient but have also broken the shackles of gender, caste, religion, and community. Women producers form the major workforce of the dairy sector in the country. The sector is an important job provider, especially for women, and plays a leading role in women’s empowerment,” he said.

He said that in 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk and now it has increased to 210 million tonnes — a spike of about 44 per cent.

Modi said that India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers.

“India’s dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. Today, 8 crore families are getting employment from dairy sector. India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers.”

The Prime Minister further said that the digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector.

“Digital payment system developed for India’s dairy sector can help farmers across the world,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that there has been a loss of livestock in many states due to lumpy skin disease and the Centre, along with the state governments, is working to control it

“In the recent past, there has been a loss of livestock in many states due to lumpy skin disease. The Central government along with state governments is trying to control it. Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for it. We are also increasing its testing.

“We are also emphasising on universal vaccination of animals. We have resolved that by 2025, we will vaccinate 100 per cent of the animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis,” he added.

The four-day global event, which is being held in India for the first time after 1974, has participants from around 50 countries and will be beneficial for farmers and women who are the true leaders in dairy sector.

