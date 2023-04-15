In what is being suspected as a case of honour killing, two teenage girls have been allegedly killed by their mother in Bihar’s Vaishali district, the police said on Saturday.

In fact, the woman — Rinku Devi, has admitted to killing her daughters, aged 18 and 16, as they frequently used to elope with some youth.

“I have killed the elder daughter first, followed by the younger daughter. Both of them used to elope with youth frequently. They had eloped with two youth 15 days ago. I gagged them until death,” Rinku Devi said in her confessional statement.

Om Prakash, SDPO Sadar range of Vaishali, said: “When we learnt about the incident in the morning, a team from Sarai police station went there for investigation. On noticing the police, the girls’ father fled from the spot. He lives in Kolkata. We have detained their mother for enquiry. She confessed that she had killed them.

“However, the way she appeared, we doubt if she had actually committed the crime. She is trying to shield her husband,” the police officer said.

“On the basis of a confessional statement, we have arrested her and raids are on to nab her husband. Rinku Devi claimed that she was miffed with her daughters and hence, she killed her. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” Om Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Singh, the Mukhiya representative of Shital Bhakurahan Panchayat, said: “Rinku Devi came to my house in the morning and said that her husband killed her two daughters. They had eloped 15 days ago and their father was angry over them. He had gagged their mouths until they died. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot.”

20230415-201604