Women arrested in Maldives for wearing bikini

Maldives, Feb 8 (IANS) A female tourist was arrested from non-resort island of Maafusi here for wearing bikini.

A video of the incident went viral where a woman is seen struggling against three police officers of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel.

Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed even made a public apology after the arrest of the woman.

The woman in the video was shouting in a British accent, “You are sexually assaulting me.”

The wearing of bikinis is not illegal on the island but it is “strictly prohibited” in all areas other than in holiday resorts.

–IANS

