At the 2nd edition of the North-East Olympic Games held in Meghalaya this month, women athletes Glorify Kurbah, Rinalis Ingti and Diva Tang brought accolades by displaying tremendous sporting potential and winning seven medals.

Glorify Kurbah, Rinalis Ingti and Diva Tang received training and end-to-end support from Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), under the long-term Athlete Development program.

On the Meghalaya’s partnership with DSF for supporting budding talent and the foundation’s work on reinforcing the sports ecosystem in the region, Dr Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. Of Meghalaya, said, “We would like to thank Dream Sports Foundation for their partnership to enable sports developments in the region. The team worked hard to train and support these athletes which has enabled them to bring home these medals. Because of their efforts, Glorify Kurbah, Rinalis Ingti, and Diva Tang, have emerged victorious.

“We hope partnerships like the one with Dream Sports Foundation grow over the coming years, both in Meghalaya and other North-Eastern states, and our athletes get the best opportunity to shine and represent the states and the country on national and international platforms.”

Congratulating the athletes on the feat and commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson of Dream Sports Foundation said, “We congratulate all the athletes for their incredible performances at the North-East Olympics. The impetus and impact that DSF has been able to create for athletes with our partnership with the state government is a testament to how adequate training, nutritional, lodging and overall support to young sports talent can strengthen India’s position as a sporting nation.”

The North-East Olympics 2022 proved to be a significant stage for over 3000 young sportspeople across the eight states to compete and showcase their skills. The aim of organising the Games is to encourage greater participation of youth in sporting activities to discover sports talent for national and international level competitions at an early stage.

The athletes supported by DSF will now look to use these achievements as a motivator and confidence booster, ahead of the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games scheduled to take place from 31st January 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

