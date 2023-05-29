INDIA

Women beggars arrested for stealing cash from winestore in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police on Monday arrested three women beggars for allegedly stealing cash from a wine store in the port town of Vasco.

Vijay Kumar Bind, salesman of the wine shop, has lodged a complaint in this regard.

The accused individuals have been identified as Nandini Kumbhar, 18, Sutukala Bhag Kale, 40, and Pallavi Ishwar Shinde, 29, all residents of Pune.

“They stole cash worth Rs 1,800 in different denomination notes which were kept in the cash drawer of the wine shop M/s Tequila Sunrise at Baina, Vasco-Goa,” police said.

Sources informed that these women were using children to steal money from the cash counter of the shop by engaging the salesman.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Vasco Police has registered an offense under section 380 r/w 34 IPC.

20230529-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stray rhinos who entered Assam village, released back in forest

    DCGI allows Phase II-III clinical trial of Covaxin on 2 to...

    Gaurav Gupta on the Oscars red carpet

    Farmers in MP wildlife sanctuary troubled by a bird that no...