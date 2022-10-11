INDIA

Women cops at Delhi police station allege harassment by male officer

NewsWire
0
1

The Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner, Vigilance has received a complaint from women staff of south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri police station against duty officer, head constable Mahavir Singh, for sexually harassing them.

The women personnel also alleged that the head constable also indulged in taking bribes, misbehaving and insulting the police station staff, and was even involved in extortion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said that an enquiry has been initiated. However, a month after the complaint, there was no information regarding the head constable’s suspension or being sent to police lines, pending the enquiry.

According to the complaint, Mahavir, posted as ‘Chitta Munshi’ or duty officer at the police station, misbehaves and sexually harasses women police personnel, seeking physical relations for giving them duty posts of their choice.

The women police personnel also alleged that the head constable’s post of ‘Chitta Munshi’ is not appropriate as per standing order of Police Commissioner.

“Mahavir Singh even takes bribes in cash and valuable items for granting leave to certain officers. He also tries to manipulate duty records of the police station and also officers on duty are never given women staff, if needed, saying that there is a shortage of staff,” the complaint read.

“Even the station house officer (SHO) believes and runs the police station according to Chitta. HC Mahavir Singh also asks the beat staff to allow bribes and extortion,” it added.

The women personnel also alleged that when they complained to the SHO, he replied that he and Mahavir Singh are both are male officers and no one will believe them as “they are women”.

The women police personnel also alleged that the head constable uses his links in different departments to stop complaints against him and that is why no action is taken till now.

“Whenever a senior officer asks for a reply on certain complaints, he forces 2-3 staff officers to reply to the complaint in his favour using his power to create pressure on them. His confidence has increased so much that he is fearless in performing illegal activities in the area,” the women said.

20221011-234601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mother Teresa covered up worst excesses of church, new documentary claims

    Punjab Polls: Visionary AAP candidate, examines vision too!

    7 UP districts warned of water release from Uttarakhand reservoir

    Minor girl kidnapped in UP rescued from Rajasthan