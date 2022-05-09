INDIA

Women cops suspended in UP on corruption charges

Whoever thought that women are less corrupt than men, ought to read this.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of an all-women police station and a sub-inspector (SI) in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district have been suspended on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to remove the name of an accused in a case, officials said.

A case of corruption has been registered against the two at the Civil Lines police station here and departmental inquiry also ordered against them, the officials said.

SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said that Investigating Officer sub-inspector Ritu Kajla and Monika Jindal, the SHO of the all-women police station, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from an Army jawan, to remove his name from the list of accused in a case.

He added that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary had asked the SP (Rural) to probe the matter, in which Jindal and Ritu Kajla were found to be guilty. Based on the probe report, a case has been registered against them.

Both the female police personnel have been suspended on the orders of the SSP, Bhatnagar said.

The matter came to light when the Army jawan made a video of the two and complained against them to the SSP.

