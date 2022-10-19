INDIA

Women dancing to Bollywood songs at Mahakal temple sparks row

NewsWire
0
0

A video in which two women can be seen dancing to Bollywood songs at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has stirred a row, prompting the state’s home minister to order a probe into the matter.

The women had gone to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple two days ago. They shot videos while dancing to Bollywood songs, and uploaded them on social media.

The temple management has demanded action against the women.

According to sources, the temple priests were “quite miffed” as videos were shot inside the sanctum sanctorum and other places of the temple.

Videos were shot on the tune of both Bollywood and Bhakti songs. One woman shot the video while performing ‘jal abhishek’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple while another shot it while roaming around the temple premises.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered an inquiry.

“I have instructed the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated,” said Mishra.

The minister also said such activities hurt the sanctity of the temple, and people should refrain from doing them.

20221019-183606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Removal of Chakmas and Hajongs from Arunachal opposed

    Two held as Bengaluru police busts fake RT-PCR certificate racket

    Services at Kerala Medical Colleges hit as house surgeons join Jr...

    Somethings are a’changing (IANS Column: B-Town)