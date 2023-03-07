WORLD

Women deeply under-represented in govt leadership roles: UN report

NewsWire
0
0

More women than ever hold political decision-making posts worldwide but gender parity is still far off, according to a report jointly released by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the UN Women.

The report, presenting the latest rankings and regional distribution of women in executive positions and national parliaments as of January 1 of this year, showed the number of women in political leadership roles has increased overall, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, women are still deeply under-represented in government leadership roles, and remain a minority as heads of state and government, according to the report.

At the very start of this year, 11.3 per cent of countries have women heads of state (monarchy-based systems excluded), and 9.8 per cent have women heads of government. These represent an increase from a decade ago, when figures stood at 5.3 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively.

According to the report, only 13 countries, mostly in Europe, have gender-equal cabinets, with 50 per cent or more women cabinet members serving as ministers. Nine countries have no woman cabinet member heading any ministry.

The report also showed that men continue to dominate policy areas such as economy, defense, justice and home affairs portfolios. Women only comprise 12 per cent of cabinet ministers leading defence and local government portfolios, 11 per cent in energy, natural resource fuels and mining portfolios, and 8 per cent in transport portfolios.

“We’re witnessing ongoing progress in the number of women in politics this year, which is encouraging. However, we still have a long way to go to reach gender equality when we see the current rates of growth,” said IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

20230308-041601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aus recovery plan to boost exporters’ online presence

    La Laga 2022-23: Four things we learned in Spain’s Matchday 19...

    CSKCL pick five players including Faf, Moeen Ali for Johannesburg franchise

    Politically motivated crime in Germany climbs to 20-yr high