INDIALIFESTYLE

Women in Bihar live 9 months longer than men, data reveals

NewsWire
0
8

Women live 9 months more than men in Bihar. This revelation was made during the life table report of the sample registration system of the Registrar General of India (RGI).

The report is based on the death rate of men and women across the country. As far as Bihar is concerned, female life expectancy is 69.6 years from the time of their birth while that of men is 68.8 years, which means, women live nine months longer than men in Bihar.

As far as the entire country is concerned, the average age of women is 71.1 years while that of men is 68.4 years as per the RGI report published for 2015-19. The average human age in Delhi is 75.9 years.

The RGI observed that the average age of the countrymen has increased by 110 days compared to the data published for 2014-18. In Bihar, the average age has increased by 37 days in 2015-19 compared to 2014-18.

The report also said that 8 states such as Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar have the lowest average age of men and women.

20220608-143003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kailash Kher compares ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ contestant Akash Sharma to Sonu...

    Yaas makes landfall in Odisha at 9.15 a.m.

    We respond to valid copyright complaints: Twitter on blocking IT Minister’s...

    The Kumaon, a perfect long weekend getaway