Women killed, two daughters injured by relative over family dispute

Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed and two of her daughters were critically injured by a relative over a family dispute, police said.

The incident took place in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore area on Friday. According to police sources, the person did confess to his crime to the local Ekbalpore police station and was arrested immediately. The police have started an investigation into the case.

The woman was declared brought dead when the locals took her to the nearest hospital. The condition of the deceased’s two daughters are critical now.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim visited the spot at Dr. Sudhir Bose Road after the incident. He said the murder was outcome of a family dispute.

