Women-led startup share exceeds 8% in Indian tech industry

Women entrepreneurs’ share of startups in the Indian tech industry has exceeded 8 per cent, and surpassed more than 18 per cent among funded companies share, a new report said.

Out of the 2,200 women-led startups in India that have received funding, 36 per cent have progressed to the Series A stage, and 24 per cent have gone on to Series D stage or beyond, according to Tracxn, a leading market intelligence platform.

The number of active investors investing in women-led startups has seen a steady increase since 2010, with a sharp year-on-year jump of 42 per cent in 2021, the findings showed.

Women-led startups have outperformed the Indian startup ecosystem generally in 2022 as per the stage-by-stage breakdown.

Among the cities in India, Women-led startups in Bengaluru have raised the highest funding of $11.3 billion, followed by Delhi-NCR ($5.7 billion) and Mumbai ($3.5 billion).

In 2021, 5 startups led by women went public, while in 2022 there was only 1 woman-led company that had an IPO, the report said.

20230308-102401

