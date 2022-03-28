LIFESTYLE

Women more likely to die of a heart attack than men – Find out why

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
While it was believed that men are more prone to heart attacks than women, as per a recent scientific study, women are at higher risk of not receiving lifesaving treatment in case of cardiogenic shock and so face a higher risk of death compared to men.

Cardiogenic shock refers to a state in which the heart can longer pump enough blood to supply the organs of the body with the oxygen necessary for functioning.

In general, a cardiogenic shock is caused due to a massive heart attack. There is also research that indicates that up to 10 percent of patients who suffer heart attacks which affect a large part of their heart can also suffer from cardiogenic shock.

Only fifty percent of patients who get a cardiogenic shock manage to survive it. As per the research done by Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark the proportion of women who received mechanical or surgical intervention in case of a heart attack was significantly lower than men.

In case of mechanical support, only 19 percent women received it as compared to 26 percent men; angioplasty or similar surgical procedures to restore blood supply – 83 percent women versus 88 percent men; lastly in case of mechanical ventilation, only 67 percent women received it versus 82 percent men.

The numbers state that women are less likely to get cardiac medical intervention than men, which means they lose out in both short-and long-term cardiac care. The research further stated that after 30 days of a heart incident, only 38 percent of women managed to survive as compared to 50 percent men.

The study conducted included a sample base of 1,716 heart patients of which 438 were women (26 percent). As per the results of the survey, the conclusion was that greater awareness was required to diagnose and treat cardiac issues among women.

The critical factor to note is that women experience symptoms besides chest pain. In fact, among women, it is noted that they may have several non-specific symptoms like nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath, vomiting and even acute pain in the jaw, neck or back and these could be early symptoms of a heart attack.

It makes it tougher to diagnose heart attack in women promptly and by the time the doctors correctly diagnose, it’s sometimes too late as the body has already experienced cardiogenic shock from a heart attack.

