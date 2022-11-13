Climate change has hit every part of the country and the world. And Chhattisgarh is no exception as the new mothers in many parts of the state are not able to feed their babies in sufficient quantities.

Chhattisgarh’s forest cover is more than 44 per cent of the geographical area, ranking third in the country.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) states that the places with industrial areas and collieries, where deforestation is prevalent, more coal is being used and water sources are drying up, are getting affected more by climate change, resulting in the fast spread of many diseases.

According to NFHS, 45 per cent of women in the country are unable to produce milk for their babies, one of the reasons for which is climate change.

The effect of climate change is being seen at a rapid pace in eight cities of the state namely Bilaspur, Raipur, Bhilai, Durg, Baloda Bazar, Raigarh, Korba, Janjgir-Champa and Bastar, resulting in the outbreak of diseases.

In view of this, the Central Government has started the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to save trees, protect the rivers and to reduce burning of coal among others.

The NPCCHH will also ensure that pollution is kept in check and reduced in areas with industries and collieries.

Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research revealed that the risk of climate change is highest in eight states of India including Chhattisgarh due to the increasing temperature every year. The main reason behind it is the decrease in forest area.

According to the research, the coming monsoons will be more powerful and irregular than before, because of which heavy rains are expected between June and September which will further cause a lot of damage to crops like paddy and tur.

A study, published in the Earth System Dynamics (ESD) journal, also suggests that India’s agricultural economy will be affected, in which many crops will be destroyed and normal life will be disrupted.

