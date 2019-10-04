Women not allowed to participate in ‘Azadi March’

Islamabad, Oct 7 (IANS) The participation of women is banned in the ‘Azadi March’ on October 27, announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) aiming to remove the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government from power.

As per media reports, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has written to the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) saying that women will not be allowed to participate in the march and protest in Islamabad. The letter said that if you (PML-N) are participating in the protest then don’t bring women with you.

He also wrote that if you are sending any delegation in connection with the march then also don’t send any woman in the delegation.

The PML-N has asked its women party workers to refrain from joining the march after the letter was received by it, media reports said.

