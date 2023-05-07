INDIA

Women officers of Territorial Army to be posted along LoC: Official

The women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments of the TA will be posted along the Line of Control (LoC), an official said on Sunday.

Following approval by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, women officers will also be posted as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters, Directorate General of Territorial Army in Delhi, as per organisational requirements.

The Defence Ministry said that this progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations.

They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments.

The Territorial Army had commenced commissioning women Officers since 2019, in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment.

Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA, a Defence Ministry official said.

The Territorial Army is based on a Citizen Soldiers’ army concept and officers undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.

Significantly, the armed forces have taken several measures, including assigning command roles to women, grooming them for future leadership roles and allowing them to join artillery regiments, to promote gender equality.

