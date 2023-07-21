INDIA

Women paraded naked case: NHRC notice to Manipur govt, seeks detailed report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday served notice to the Manipur government on the mob taking away five members of a family from police custody, parading the women naked, and sexually assaulting one of them.

Taking cognisance of complaints seeking its urgent intervention into the incident of a mob taking away five members of a tribal family from police custody in B.Phainom village of Kangpokpi district on May 4, it has sought a detailed report from the Manipur government in four weeks.

The mob allegedly paraded naked the two of the women, brutally gang-raped one of them, and murdered two male members of the family, who tried to protect the women, the NHRC statement said.

It has issued notice to the Manipur Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The report should include the status of the investigation of the FIRs registered with regard to the incidents, health status of the victim women and other injured persons as well as compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved persons and families.

The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/proposed to be taken to safeguard human rights of the citizens, especially women and vulnerable sections of the society from such barbaric incidents, the NHRC statement said.

