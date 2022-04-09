INDIALIFESTYLE

Women perform Garba with LPG cylinder to protest price rise

NewsWire
0
0

A group of women in Madhya Pradesh chose the occasion of Navaratri to express their annoyance towards the rising prices of LPG — Liquid Petroleum Gas, and rocketing prices of vegetables, pulses and milk.

In a video that surfaced on the social media on Saturday, a group of women could be seen performing ‘Garba’ dance with a ‘mini’ LPG cylinder on their head.

The incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

The women are associated with the Congress party, and they were protesting against rising prices of LPG and other commodities of daily usage.

They had come to a temple and had carried LPG cylinders to cook meals for ‘Kanya Bhojan.’

“We cooked meals for ‘Kanya Bhojan’ and fed 51 Kanyas (girl children). In the meantime, women were singing songs and chanting for Goddess Durga and performing dance also. Later, we decided to do a dance… and we did Garba dance with LPG cylinders,” said Kavita Pandey, a former councillor of Rewa municipal corporation.

Pandey told IANS that Garba with LPG cylinders was a part of their protest against rising prices of daily usage goods and items.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on April 1 launched a week-long anti-inflation campaign in the state.

The protest was launched by state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Nath had asked the party cadres to carry out anti-inflation campaigns across the state with beating of dholak (drum), and thalis (plates) and with sounds of ‘majeera’ (cymbal) songs, and dance.

20220410-004204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Did welfare schemes, freebies determine 2021 Assembly results?

    Delhi: People going abroad will get Covid jab in special category

    Assigned by Shah, Assam CM holds talks with NSCN (IM) leaders,...

    Lord Ram devotees spread message of social distancing, wearing a mask