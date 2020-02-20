Women Police Station inaugurated in Doda

Jammu, Feb 23 (IANS) Members of Women Empowerment Centre, Doda — Umera and Sania — inaugurated the Women Police Station here on Sunday in the presence of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP said the well designed police station will help in protecting the rights of the women in the district.

The DGP stressed for effective measures for justice of the women and children who have suffered violence.

“We have to go all out to end these horrible abuses and the impunity that allows these human rights violations to continue,” DGP said.

The DGP directed officers that ending violence against women and girls has to be the top priority.

The DGP further said, “Crime against women shall be taken seriously and for this SHO Women Police Station has been directed to train lady investigation officers to deal and investigate the complaints of women victim.”

While addressing the prominent citizens, members of political parties, civil society members of Doda, the DGP appreciated the role of people of Doda for wiping out terrorism in the District.

