Women, senior citizens buying Lamborghini cars: Official

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) It is not only younger males who are buying Lamborghini cars, but even senior citizens and women are our customers, said a top official of Automobile Lamborghini India.

He said the company hopes to sell over 50 cars this calendar year.

“The age band of our customers is 25-45 years of age. Even old people are buying our cars. Recently a person aged 60 years bought a car. Women are also now buying and driving sports car. Eight to nine per cent of customers are women, Sharad Agarwal, Head-Lamborghini India, told reporters here on Saturday showcasing the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model.

According to Agarwal, the company hopes to cross the 2019 sales numbers of 52 cars during 2020.

He said the Lamborghini car population in India is about 250 units.

Queried about the geographical distribution of the company’s sales Agarwal said 50 per cent of the sales come from the southern region as it attracts sizeable foreign direct investment (FDI).

According to him, Huracan is a successful model from Lamborghini and globally over 16,000 units have been sold till now since 2014 when it was introduced.

Agarwal said it will take the company about six months to deliver a car to a customer as it involves lot of customisation as desired by the buyer.

Queried about the electric vehicle (EV) plans of Lamborghini he said EV is evolving and the question today is whether it will be able to deliver the same performance.

