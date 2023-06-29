INDIA

Women should avoid using their photo as DP to prevent misuse: TN women’s panel member

Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission member M.S. Kumari on Thursday called upon women to avoid using their image as display photo (DP) as it may be morphed and misused by cybercriminals.

Addressing a joint seminar by National and Tamil Nadu state women’s commissions, she said that the state women’s commission has been taking initiatives in the past few months to create awareness among women on cyber bullying and on women’s safety in cyber space.

She said that technology can be good and evil.

M.S. Kumari also called upon young girls to remain cautious from falling prey on social media platforms after developing messages from unknown people and developing relationships.

“Falling in love is one’s prerogative but they need to chose the right person.”

She said that leaders like Periyar, Anna (C.N. Annadurai), and Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) had developed several laws for the welfare of women but women were reluctant to approach authorities.

She called upon women not to be afraid and approach the women’s commission for any issue, assuring that she would protect the identity on the complaint and initiate action.

