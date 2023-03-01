New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) There are many perceptions around women being calorie conscious and their eating patterns driven by moods. Same goes for men who are considered to be heavy eaters or not much conscious of what they eat.

‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ – The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products, highlights that 76 per cent women snack more than once a day while 74 per cent men do the same. This indicates a relatively 2 per cent higher count of women snacking more than men. The report attempts to bring out such interesting insights about attitudes and perceptions of people when it comes to snacks & snacking.

Snacking is viewed as a mood uplifter by both genders, thereby highlighting the correlation of emotions to snacking. Throwing light on the food-mood connection of genders, the report reveals that 74 per cent women snack more when they are happy, i.e. 4 per cent more as compared to men (70 per cent) and 60 per cent women snack more when they are sad, i.e. 8 per cent more as compared to men (52 per cent)

An aspect that came up in this study was that of snacks and main course meal timings merging or overlapping. 64 per cent of males & 67 per cent of females confessed to indulging in anytime snacking. Recall or association of snacks with ‘meals’ is a very interesting finding of this study. Forty-six per cent of males and 53 per cent of females associates snacking with a mini meal.

Speaking on the insightsand the report, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, “As the foremost player in the ready-to-cook category, Godrej Yummiez strives to understand the dynamic patterns defining snacking amongst people in the country. The India Snacking Report clearly shows that both genders equally prefer snacking and make their choice basis moods, and preferences. Going forward, the dynamics that will shape India’s snacking habits will be based on the acronym STTEM- Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter- the five pillars. Speaking specifically of the Taste pillar, Indian snack categories will have a larger influence over both consumers and brands.”

