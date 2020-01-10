Women, specially abled to operate polling booths in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) In order to increase the participation of women and specially abled people, Delhi election officials have decided that in every district one polling booth will be operated by specially abled electoral officers. Apart from this, there will be one pink polling station in every assembly which will be operated by women officials, said Ranbir Singh, Chief Election Officer of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the State Election Commission office in Kashmiri Gate here, Singh said: “Out of the total number of electorate, 80,64,351 are men while 66,43,392 are women and 830 are the third gender. Out of total 11,560 service voters, 9,825 are men while 1,736 are women.”

“There are a total of 2,12,898 first time voters and the 18-20 years old youth whereas 53,759 are specially abled voters. The overseas voters are 495 while 2,04,911 are 80 years old voters. We are still finding out the voters so that everybody gets to exercise their right to vote,” said Singh.

A total of 13,750 polling stations will be set up for the Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8. Till now, 260 polling locations have been finalised so that the polling stations can be increased in case of heavy inflow of voters. Apart from this, 496 critical polling stations have also been identified.

He said that out of a total 445 complaints on C-Vigil app, 365 were found to be correct out of which 263 were solved within 100 minutes. All the 50 applications through video van have been given approval.

He told the mediapersons that a special plan has been formulated for those who won’t be able to go to the polling stations to exercise their polling rights.

