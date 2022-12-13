In a historic first, it has been decided to appoint women to all 22 posts of Sub-Registrars (SRs), who are at the cutting edge of government’s interface with the common citizens, in Delhi.

The SR offices are responsible for land registry – sale, purchase and lease, registration of properties, sale deeds, issuing share certificates, marriage registrations, issuing of caste certificates, income certificates, verification of documents and other services that have a direct bearing on the common people.

While through an earlier order, six women SRs had been appointed, in the latest order issued, another 16 women officials have been selected and appointed as SRs in the remaining 16 SR offices, thereby taking the total number to 22.A

After taken over, Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena, with an aim of empowering women in government services by placing them in positions of importance, had envisaged that the SR offices of the Revenue Department be headed by women officials, the LG Secretariat said.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary at the behest of LG Saxena had also appointed a woman Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for developing an ‘e-platform’, so as to ensure that all SR offices become faceless and the services be provided to the people through the online mode. Respective Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates were also directed to ensure that the e-platform project is made functional at the earliest.

