All-rounder Danielle Gibson on Wednesday earned her maiden England T20I call-up after being named in the 16-member squad for the three-game series in the Women’s Ashes against Australia.

Danielle earned the T20I call-up after being with the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup team as a travelling reserve for England in February and was recently named in the Test squad for the one-off at Trent Bridge earlier this month.

Tearaway pacer Issy Wong was recalled to the England T20I squad after missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup and featuring in the recent England Women A T20 matches against Australia A.

Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, and Lauren Winfield-Hill, who were all part of the squad for the T20 World Cup in February, are also among the 16 names selected.

“We’re really looking forward to our IT20s in the next part of our Ashes Series. A number of those selected have performed exceptionally well for England A in their short format fixtures and it’s great to have them back with us,” said head coach Jon Lewis.

“Danielle Gibson is selected for the first time in our IT20 squad, she is in great form at regional level and has the potential to impact the game whenever she is called upon.

Issy Wong returns to the T20 squad after her success in the Women’s Premier League with Mumbai Indians, it will be exciting to see how she has progressed and grown from those experiences. We look forward to playing these three matches and putting on a show for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

England will take on Australia at Edgbaston (July 1), the Oval (July 5) and Lord’s (July 8) with each fixture worth two points. England lost the one-off Test in the multi-format Women’s Ashes series by 89 runs to be 4-0 behind on points.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Danielle Wyatt

