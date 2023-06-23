Former England women’s captain Charlotte Edwards praised young seamer Lauren Filer’s performance on Day One of the Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge, saying her debut was impressive and went better than expected.

Lauren impressed onlookers with her raw pace, and ability to extract extra bounce and took two wickets on her international debut as Australia finished Day One’s play at 328/7, with the young seamer taking out Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry, who was dismissed for 99.

“Things could have not gone any better for her. To get Mooney and Perry as your two wickets — the England dressing room will be very happy and she has a lot to be proud of. The biggest question mark coming in was the accuracy but she stepped up massively.”

“She looked like England’s most threatening seamer. She ran the ball back in with in-swing and bowled at a good pace all day. For someone who has not played this format, she was mighty impressive.”

“She has suddenly lifted this England team. Whenever she comes on to bowl, you want to watch. It is nice to see pace in the women’s game and she does have a really good short ball. She was not overawed by the big occasion,” Charlotte was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Lauren was preferred over tearaway pacer Issy Wong to play in the Women’s Ashes Test and former fast bowler Isa Guha believes she has all the signs of ‘someone who could be seriously good’ in the near future for England.

“No one really knew what to expect (from Filer). We knew she was raw, we knew she was pacey, but the way she has handled the occasion has been the most impressive thing. She came in and, with her very first ball, almost extracted one of the greatest there has ever been [in Ellyse Perry, later on in the match].”

“She is causing some concern there, pretty much every ball. We spoke to her at the lunch break and she is just loving being out there, loving the opportunity. I’m really excited about her future.”

Isa also feels England’s big dilemma in the remaining days of the match will be when to bowl Lauren in the match, and for how long. “It’s a difficult one to know when to bring her. That will be an interesting point for the rest of this Test match – how England use Filer — because she has absolutely been the pick of the pace bowlers.”

20230623-153203