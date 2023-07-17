Former England cricketer Lydia Greenway was full of praise for Nat Sciver-Brunt following her unbeaten 111 in the second Women’s Ashes ODI against Australia but believed the vice-captain needed more support from her teammates to take the hosts over the line.

Nat smashed an unbeaten 111, her sixth ODI century, laced with 10 fours at the Ageas Bowl. But it wasn’t enough to deny Australia a three-run victory and retain the Women’s Ashes.

She came to the crease when England were 86-2 and saw the hosts being reduced to 144/5. Nat led England’s fightback through a 57-run stand with Amy Jones before being the chief run-scorer in an unbeaten 76-run stand with Sarah Glenn.

“Knowing Nat Sciver-Brunt, I don’t think that hundred will mean as much to her – because she didn’t get the side across the line. If England had gone on to win that game, that would have been an unbelievable innings — probably the best she would have ever played.”

“She is such a smart cricketer. She’s powerful and has a very good technique, but she can also do it under pressure. She just didn’t get the support she needed (in the match) unfortunately,” said Lydia to Sky Sports after the match ended.

Lydia also questioned England’s fielding efforts for not being up to the expected standards. “My biggest frustration has been England’s fielding, that’s the big area where they’ve fallen short consistently.”

“No one means to drop catches but I just feel you have to spend the right amount of time honing your skills and testing yourself under pressure, otherwise your technique will be found out.”

On the other hand, former Australia batter Alex Blackwell said on BBC Test Match Special that England should be proud of how they came close to clinching the Women’s Ashes.

“I haven’t seen a tighter series between these two, it’s been outstanding. England should be very, very proud. They were 6-0 down after the first T20 and they found a way to level it.”

