Women’s Asia Cup: Nida Dar’s all-round show, bowlers help Pakistan secure upset win over India

Just 24 hours after Pakistan endured a shock four-wicket loss to Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup, the side bounced back in style by pulling off an upset 13-run victory over India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Friday’s match also marks just the third time Pakistan have beaten India in T20Is and also the first time they defeated their arch-rivals in the history of Women’s Asia Cup. Pakistan’s famous victory was led by all-rounder Nida Dar, who slammed an attacking 56 not out off 37 balls for the side to get 137/6 in 20 overs.

With the ball, she then took figures of 2/23 in her four overs of off-spin. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 3/30 while Sadia Iqbal had figures of 2/24 to bowl out India for 124 in 19.4 overs.

In the chase, none of the Indian batters were settled at the crease, with Richa Ghosh giving Pakistan a late scare with 26 off just 13 balls, hitting three fours and a six. But once she was caught at long-on by Aliya Riaz for her third clutch catch of the match, the result became a foregone conclusion.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 137/6 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Pooja Vastrakar 2/23) beat India 124 all-out in 19.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 26, Dayalan Hemalatha 20; Nashra Sundhu 3/30, Nida Dar 2/23) by 13 runs

