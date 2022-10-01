After making a glorious return to the India T20I side with a career-best 76 in a 41-run win over Sri Lanka in Women’s Asia Cup, batter Jemimah Rodrigues attributed her knock to playing on slower pitches in Bangalore during preparation helping her in Sylhet.

On a hot Saturday afternoon at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Jemimah steered India to 150/6 despite not getting many runs in the end, with her knock of 76 coming off 53 balls laced with 11 fours and a six at a strike rate of 143.40.

Jemimah looked rock-solid in her drives and oozed class as well as in using the crease well throughout her stay apart from a cheeky switch-hit. She was also involved in a 92-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) in a match-defining stand.

“The wicket was tricky, it kept on the lower side, initially it was not turning, but then it turned. I had plans and had prepared well to play on slow, turning tracks which helped to express myself today. But I had prepared well for this, even in Bangalore, I asked for slower and turning wickets. That preparation really helped me here,” said Jemimah after the match ended.

Jemimah also appreciated the bowlers in striking well to bowl out Sri Lanka for 109 in 18.2 overs. “We will take the win, the bowlers did well — everyone and this is what we are as a team. This is the confidence we want to build on. The discussion coming in was that we’ve set the standard and want to get it higher now.”

Jemimah had missed the entire white-ball tour of England due to a hand injury sustained in The Hundred competition. But it never looked like she was out of action during her magnificent knock against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The knock of 76 against Sri Lanka takes Jemimah’s average in T20Is this year to 58.80 at a strike rate of 121.99. The statistics increase to 59 in terms of average and strike rate of 139.37 when facing Sri Lanka in T20Is.

“I was eager to play, after not touching the bat for six weeks. It was tough not doing the thing I love and seeing everyone else do it. But my parents, coaches and the staff helped me to recover, so thanks to them. Nothing like coming back and playing for India.”

“I would like to thank Mumbai where it’s hot. The heat is the same here as it is where I stay back in Mumbai. So I got acclimatised to it (the heat at Sylhet),” concluded the right-hander.

