SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti shine as India beat Thailand by 74 runs; enter final

NewsWire
0
0

Shafali Verma made a quick-fire 47 while Deepti Sharma bagged phenomenal figures of 3/7 as India defeated Thailand by 74 runs to enter the final of Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After India posted 148/6 in their 20 overs on a sluggish pitch, their bowlers produced another stunning show to restrict Thailand to 74/9 in their 20 overs.

India now await the winner of the second semifinal between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to be held later in the afternoon, to see who they come up against in the title clash on Saturday.

Brief scores: India 148/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24) beat Thailand 74/9 in 20 overs (Nattaya Boochatham 21, Naruemol Chaiwai 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/10) by 74 runs

20221013-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India will face many problems in WTC cricket final: de Grandhomme

    Missing four Ashes Tests with ‘unusual’ side strain was frustrating: Hazlewood

    Ex-India captain Contractor recovering after plate, inserted 60 years ago, removed...

    1st Test, Day 4: Campbell fifty helps West Indies beat Bangladesh,...