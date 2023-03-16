INDIASPORTS

Women’s Boxing World Championships: Nikhat, Sakshi sail into the second round

Reigning champion Nikhat Zareen started her campaign at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships with a scintillating Referee Stops Bout (RSC) win over Anakhanim Ismayilova of Azerbaijan in the 50kg category opening round here at K D Jadhav Indoor Hall on Thursday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist showcased a clear dominance in the ring as the referee had to give a third standing count to Ismayilova in the second round of the bout.

“I am happy that the first day started with India’s win. I am very happy to win today’s bout. Hopefully, I will continue my winning run in the upcoming matches,” Nikhat said after the win.

Nikhat will next face the top seed Alegrian Roumaysa Boualam, who is the 2022 African champion, in the round of 32.

Last year, Nikhat won the gold in the 52kg weight category. But this year, she has shifted to 50kg, which replaced 52kg as an Olympic weight category.

Meanwhile, in the 52kg division, Sakshi outshined Colombia’s Jose Maria Martinez by a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the preliminary round.

20230316-172002

