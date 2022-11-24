Women form an integral part of the global fisheries-related sectors, a top fisheries official said.

Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) chairman Dodda Venkata Swamy made the observation while addressing the 8th Global Conference on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries(GAF) held here.

It is estimated that the total market value of fish products exported from India during the financial year 2021-2022 is USD 7.76 billion.

“Approximately 85 per cent of them come from what women do in the sector. This illustrates the importance of women in this field. In order to prevent them from leaving the sector, there should be space for gap analyses, vulnerability mapping, and skill mapping” said Swamy.

The Global meet concluded with the note that women-centric approaches must be incorporated into policy and decision-making levels in order to address gender disparities in fisheries sector.

The three-day conference saw 195 presentations from delegates from 20 countries on various topics related to gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector.

Discussions were also held on the potential solutions through the gendered lens besides also facilitated as a platform for gaining new insights and establishing networks of stakeholders associated with fisheries and related activities from various parts of the world.

