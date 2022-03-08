Women’s Day: Chiranjeevi felicitates female film production workers

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, megastar Chiranjeevi has felicitated the production ladies of Tollywood.

Women from different departments of the production team, including the housekeeping section, other day labourers, were awarded a hamper, along with a saree each.

The megastar, who participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations organized at the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), recognizes the hard work of the women, who did not step back to serve the industry even during the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the veteran actor spoke highly of his wife Surekha, whom he credits for all his success in life.

“My wife Surekha, was the youngest in her family. But, as we got married, she was drowned with multiple responsibilities, which she took up with grace. Her contribution was immense and hence I was able to focus on career and movies completely,” Chiranjeevi stated.

Chiru said that a woman is a backbone for any family, and carries multiple responsibilities even in society.

Additionally, he recalled that his mother had been working hard since she was a child and said today’s women are reaching new heights, like flying to the moon and winning Olympic medals.

He urged everyone to work for women’s empowerment. To him, feminine power should be something the world can be proud of.

