Women’s Day shouldn’t be limited to just one day: Delhi top cop

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Tuesday that International Womens Day should not be limited to being just a specific day in the year, rather it should be observed every day in order to foster the values of dignity and equality towards women.

“We cannot imagine wholesome progress of the society without the active participation of women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population,” Asthana said while interacting with around 50,000 women from 1,784 police beats across the city on the occasion of International Women Day through a hybrid platform titled ‘Tarangini’.

Asthana informed that Delhi Police have launched various schemes and initiatives to strengthen the safety and security of women in the city and also threw light on measures like SPUWAC and Pink Booths.

Women police officers are deployed in all the Pink Booths which function from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Emphasising that public cooperation is essential for effective policing, the officer said, “It is a matter of satisfaction that a large number of citizens are connecting and supporting the police in maintaining peace and harmony and controlling crime.”

He also shared that the police department is actively contemplating to set up integrated booths where staff from traffic and local police shall be available to address the concerns of the distressed.

While responding to questions, Asthana said that while those involved in cases of crime against women are being arrested, they often have to be released on bail within the provisions of the criminal justice system.

“Delhi Police have a strong integrated set up to deal with cyber bullying cases and victims can also approach us through www.cybercrime.gov.in. The identity of the complainant will be kept secret and strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrator,” the Commissioner added.

