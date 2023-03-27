Ontario is expanding the Investing in Women’s Futures program to 10 additional locations across the province including Mississauga and Brampton. This expansion is part of a $6.9 million investment over three years to enhance the program and help more women who experience social and economic barriers to connect to supports and develop the skills they need to gain financial security and independence.

“These 10 new Investing in Women’s Futures program locations will support more women to become economically empowered and live safely with a greater sense of well-being,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity. “Investing in Women’s Futures empowers them to achieve the success they deserve through good-paying jobs or further education, and it contributes to a strong Ontario economy.”

The Investing in Women’s Futures program provides a range of flexible services and employment readiness supports for women facing social and economic barriers, including those experiencing gender-based violence and social isolation. These services and supports help women to overcome any barriers, increase well-being, build skills and gain employment. The addition of 10 new sites brings the total number of service delivery locations to 33, providing greater access for more women across the province.

The 10 new Investing in Women’s Futures program locations are:

Roots Community Services Inc. in Brampton and Mississauga

Achēv in Mississauga

Up with Women in Toronto

Women’s Multicultural Resource & Counselling Centre of Durham in Pickering

Women’s Centre of York Region in Newmarket

Counselling Centre of East Algoma in Elliot Lake

Huronia Transition Homes in Midland

Community Resource Center (Killaloe) Inc. in Killaloe

Keepers of the Circle in Kirkland Lake

Resolve Counselling Services Canada in Kingston

In 2021-22, the Investing in Women’s Futures program helped more than 1,300 women across the province secure employment, start their own businesses or pursue further training and/or education.