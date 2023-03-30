SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Women’s Hockey League (U21): Pritam Siwach foundation, SAI, Sports Hostel, Odisha win

NewsWire
0
0

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation, SAI Shakti Team, and Sports Hostel, Odisha registered victories in their respective games on the second day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), here, on Thursday.

In the first game of the day, HAR Hockey Academy recorded a 2-2 draw with SAI BAL Team. Sushmita Panna (2′) and Himanshi Gawande (29′) netted one goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. SAI fought back through a brace from Pooja (37′, 42′) to rescue a point from the match.

In the second game of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Salute Hockey Academy’s 19-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Puja Sasoo (5′), team captain Mamita Oram (7′, 10′, 41′), Dipi Monika Toppo (12′), Aliva Jate (15′), Tanuja Toppo (18′, 39′), Sunita Xaxa (19′, 29′), Kamla Singh (21′), Munmuni Das (25′, 45′), Arti Xalxo (26′, 58′), Sunnelita Toppo (35′, 59′), and Supriya Kujur (37′, 48′).

In the first Pool A match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 9-0. The goal scorers for SAI Shakti Team were Sunita Kumari (1′), Lanchenbi Chanu Khundrakpam (6′), Subila Tirkey (8′, 51′), Sakshi Shukla (19′, 25′), team captain Prini Kandir (30′), and Khushi (39′, 44′).

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 9-1 in the final Pool A match of the day. Kanika (6′, 58′), Ritika (9′), Tannu (24′, 57′, 60′), Sejal (30′), Ravina (42′), and team captain Sakshi Rana (48′) scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation while team captain Sukhpreet Kaur (15′) scored the consolation goal for Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar.

20230330-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hockey India formulates policy for giving monetary rewards to winning teams

    FIH Pro League: Clinical India thrash France 5-0

    Loved playing this format, says Hockey5s top scorer Mohammed Raheel

    Performing dual role of captain and hockey goalkeeper requires a different...