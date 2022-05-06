SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Women’s hockey nationals: Anjali stars for Karnataka with four goals; U.P, Delhi win on opening day

Anjali H.R starred with four goals as Hockey Karnataka started their campaign with a comprehensive 10-0 win against Hockey Arunachal Pradesh in the 12th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2022 here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey too registered wins over their respective opponents on the opening day of the competition.

In the tournament opener, Anjali scored in the 39th minute, 48′, 53′ and 55th minute as Hockey Karnataka outplayed Hockey Arunachal in Pool F. Yashika M.G (15′, 27′) and Nisha P.C (32′, 55′) each bagged a brace while Vidya K.S (25′), Shaina Thangamma M.P (31′) contributed a goal each for Hockey Karnataka.

In the second Pool F match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were declared 5-0 winners after their opponent Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited the match.

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Goans Hockey 8-0. Archana Bhardwaj (20′, 30′, 40′) slammed a hat-trick, while Pallavi Kumari (10′), Shreya Singh (17′), Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (26′), Komal Sahani (29′) and Vinamrata Yadav (35′) scored a goal each for the winning team.

