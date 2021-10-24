Renuka Yadav scored four goals as Hockey Maharashtra thrashed Goans Hockey 14-1 in the Pool B league match of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here on Sunday.

Renuka Yadav scored in the 2nd, 15th, 40th, and 51st minutes to help Hockey Maharashtra register a comprehensive 14-1 victory. Ramngaihzuali R (33′, 47′, 51′) scored a hat-trick while Poonam (32′, 47′) and Akansha Singh (35′, 53′) scored a brace each. Captain Bhavana Khade (16′), Priya Dubey (30′), and Rakhi Prajapati (57′) netted one goal each for Hockey Maharashtra. Captain Geeta Rathod (46′) scored the only goal for Goans Hockey.

In other matches played on Sunday, teams from Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh registered victories in their respective matches on the fourth day of the competition.

In the first match of the day, Odisha defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 3-0 in their Pool D match. Janhabi Pradhan (13′), Dipti Lakra (16′), and Khusbu Kujur (52′) scored one goal each for Odisha.

In Pool E, Hockey Punjab eased past Hockey Chandigarh with a 6-0 victory. Yashika Negi (22′, 48′, 50′) scored a hat-trick, while Sarabdeep Kaur (33′), Navjot Kaur (45’+), and Kirandeep Kaur (60′) scored one goal each.

In the other Pool E match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Arunachal. Pulicherla Roshitha (5′, 14′) scored a brace, while Kalapureddi Veera Venkata Durga (1′) scored one goal for the winning side. Meanwhile, Ritika (54′, 59′) scored two goals for Hockey Arunachal.

In Pool A, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 6-0. Mahima (17′), Kumari Shailja Gautam (21′), Sonia (42′), Jyoti (44′), Ekta Kaushik (46′), and Monika Sihag (56′) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Gujarat 28-0 in their Pool C match. Bhoomika Krishna Pandre (12′, 12′, 14′, 29′, 37′, 48′, 57′, 59′) scored eight goals, while Anjali Gautam (17′, 22′, 36′, 47′, 49′) netted five goals. Upasana Singh (6′, 7′, 19′) scored a hat-trick, while Aishwarya Chavan (2′, 45′), Yogita Bora (11′, 42′), Sakshi Pandey (13′, 27′) and Prashu Singh Parihar (21′, 53′) scored a brace each. Neeraj Rana (8′), Seema Verma (39′), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (52′) and Jyoti Pal (57′) netted one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

