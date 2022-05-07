Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Maharashtra registered wins in their respective pool matches on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

The host Hockey Madhya Pradesh began the day two proceedings with a remarkable 4-0 win over Hockey Bihar in the Pool A match. Prashu Singh Parihar (23′, 51′) netted twice, while Jyoti Pal (1′) and Seema Verma (21′) scored a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool B, Hockey Haryana registered a massive 18-0 win over Hockey Bengal. Amandeep Kaur (41′, 44′, 49′, 51′, 59′) scored as many as five goals, while Soni (7′, 19′, 34′) and Bharti Saroha (14′, 21′, 24′) each bagged a hat-trick while Tannu (17′, 32′) and Ekta Kaushik (27′, 40′) each netted twice for Hockey Haryana. Sonia (2′), Balwinder Verma (5′) and Simranjeet Kaur (30′) also contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In Pool C, Hockey Punjab beat Tripura Hockey 9-0. Navjot Kaur (2′, 30′, 57′) starred with a hat-trick, while Captain Navpreet Kaur (15′), Kirandeep Kaur (16′), Jotika Kalsi (32′), Sarabdeep Kaur (37′), Chandanpreet Kaur (53′) and Mahima (60′) scored a goal each for Hockey Punjab.

In Pool D, Hockey Maharashtra registered a clinical 2-0 win against Hockey Uttarakhand. Akansha Singh (8′) and Chaitrali Gawde (48′) were the goal scorers for the winning team.

Earlier on the opening day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Telangana Hockey 14-0 in Pool H. Neha Lakra (7′, 22′), Punam Barla (35′, 53′) Lilima Minz (37′, 50′) and Bimla Barwa (44′, 45′) each netted twice, while Sunita Lakra (4′), Rojita Kujur (14′), Janhabi Pradhan (27′), Khusbu Kujur (47′), Premanjali Toppo (48′) and Dipti Lakra (58′) scored a goal each for Hockey Association of Odisha.

20220507-202801