Hockey India has recently roped in Paddy Upton, the renowned mental conditioning expert to work with the Indian men’s team in the runup to the Asian Games.

However, the women’s team, which is also gearing up for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, has no plans to seek the services of a similar expert nor are they thinking of using Upton’s services for their players.

Coach Janneke Schopkan and skipper Savita said at this moment they don’t have any plans to use Upton’s services for the women’s team.

Coach Schopman said she considers the mental side of the preparations super important but asked Savita to explain how they are tackling that during their one-on-one sessions.

“I think, the mental side of the game is super important, so, I would prefer Savi (Savita) to answer on that and how we do these things and what is important for the team. It is not that I am not thinking about it or have not asked the question. Right now for me, it is important that we are in the best position to prepare ourselves physically, tactically, technically and mentally,” said coach Schopman.

Skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia said since Janneke has taken over, they have ensured to maintain a balance between the physical and mental training of the players. We have meetings with the coach thrice a week and 20 minutes before that we have a mental training session. Also, whenever a player feels she needs daily sessions, we make that available too. At this moment we would like to continue with this approach as it has helped us. Our coach has sought expert help on this and we will use the services whenever available. We are constantly working on this aspect of the game,” said Savita.

She said, “Janneke, having played two Olympics, understands how to tackle pressure and lift up a player who may be feeling a bit down or nervous. Therefore we don’t miss the services of a mental conditioning expert.”

Janneke Schopman currently has the services of Taren Naidoo of South Africa as a scientific advisor.

The team is currently preparing for a tour of Germany and Spain for bilateral matches.

