Steel Plant Sports Board, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) won their matches on Day 3 in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship here on Saturday.

In the first pool stage match of the day, Steel Plant Sports Board edged out All India Police Sports Control Board 2-1 in a closely fought encounter. After a goalless first half, Anima Tiru (42′) and Manisha Dhawal (‘8′) scored for Steel Plant Sports Board, as captain Pragya Mourya (53’) pulled one goal back for All India Police Sports Control Board.

In the second match, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) came out on top after a pulsating contest against Sports Authority of India which ended 3-2. Ranjita Minj (2′), Jaspreet Kaur (18′), and Priti Singh (54′) scored a goal each for Sashastra Seema Bal. Captain F Lalawmpuii (19′, 44′) scored both goals for Sports Authority of India, but her brace ‘asn’t enough to avoid defeat for her team.

In the final match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board overwhelmed UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy 15-0. The goals were scored by captain H Lalruatfeli (6′, 51′), Amrinder Kaur (3′, 47′), Priyanka Wankhede (5′, 27′), Karishma Yadav (13′, 29′), Anupa Barla (24′, 60′), Kajal (26′, 45′), Devika Sen (32′, 33′) and Anuja Singh (30′).

