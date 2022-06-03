SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Women’s IPL needed to showcase Indian domestic talent to the world, says Alana King

Having played in the latest edition of the three-team T20 Challenge, Australian cricketer Alana King says the time is right for a full-fledged women’s version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will showcase the talents of the Indian domestic players.

Alana, who represented the for the Supernovas, is the latest to join the list that includes Harmanpreet Kaur, Suzie Bates, and Heather Knight, who have all backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) starting the equivalent of the men’s T20 tournament.

“A lot of the girls are crying out for something like the IPL to start up,” Alana has been quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“We’ve got the Big Bash, there’s the Hundred and the women’s IPL will be a really good tournament to showcase the Indian domestic players that I came to play alongside and get to know a bit,” said the Australian leg-spinner.

“It’s scary to see the talent they’ve got in their domestic system. It will do Indian cricket a world of good as well as world cricket and I think everyone is just excited.

“The talk was hopefully there’s a proper IPL next year and I’ll definitely be putting my hand up for it. Hopefully, there’s enough traction. There’s definitely enough talent within India to start it up.”

The BCCI has recently indicated that it was planning to start a league for women players in 2023.

Alana, who was part of the Australia team that won the Ashes and 50-over World Cup, was the key member of the Supernovas team that beat Velocity in the T20 Challenge final that attracted a crowd of close to 8,621.

“It was electric, to be honest,” she added. “I’ve never played in front of a crowd that was so loud you could barely hear yourself think.”



