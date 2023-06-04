SPORTSHOCKEYWORLD

Women’s Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women’s hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

On a high after a resounding 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their campaign opener, the Indian junior women’s hockey team are all geared up to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A game of the ongoing Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 here on Monday.

The Indian team ticked all the boxes in its win against Uzbekistan and dominated the game throughout with their superlative performance. As many as eight players — Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Sunelita Toppo, Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Deepika, and Neelam, were on the scoresheet for India in their opening match and the team will now aim to continue to take momentum into next game against Malaysia.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Indian junior women’s hockey team captain Preeti said, “We’ve had a fantastic start to the tournament, establishing a strong foundation, and we aim to maintain that same level of determination as we face Malaysia.”

“The solid victory in our opening match has bolstered our confidence, providing the impetus required to carry us forward in the tournament. It’s worth noting that Malaysia boasts a formidable team, and thus we anticipate a closely fought contest.”

Malaysia also started the tournament on a promising note winning their first encounter against Chinese Taipei 7-0. They will now be eager to test their mettle against the talented Indian side.

Notably, both teams last locked horns with each other in 2015 during the Women’s Junior Asia Cup and it was India that emerged victorious as they defeated Malaysia 9-1. Hence, the Indian team will look to repeat history and stay on top of Pool A.

